FY2024 EPS Estimates for Peloton Interactive, Inc. Reduced by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Peloton Interactive in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s FY2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PTON. Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Westpark Capital lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

PTON stock opened at $37.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $155.52.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,010 shares of company stock worth $423,792 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

