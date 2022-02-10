Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 157.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $49,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 12.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAIN traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.13. 308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,638. Gladstone Investment has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $535.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Gladstone Investment’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

