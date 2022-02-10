Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Down to $41.96

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.96, but opened at $39.47. Global-e Online shares last traded at $41.42, with a volume of 1,771 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLBE. Bank of America began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.57 million. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global-e Online by 361.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

