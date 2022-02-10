Hacken Token Hits Market Capitalization of $44.80 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Hacken Token has a total market capitalization of $44.80 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hacken Token has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0944 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.60 or 0.07021485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.88 or 1.00542493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053048 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Hacken Token Coin Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 474,424,371 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

