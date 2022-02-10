Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €177.03 ($203.48).

HLAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($192.18) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($344.83) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($137.93) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($268.97) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($137.93) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

HLAG traded up €22.00 ($25.29) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €259.20 ($297.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €96.60 ($111.03) and a fifty-two week high of €295.00 ($339.08). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €249.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of €217.68.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

