Hedera Hashgraph 24 Hour Volume Tops $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00212046 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00026775 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00406128 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00066022 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

