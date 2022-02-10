Hegic (HEGIC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.19 Million

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, Hegic has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. Hegic has a market cap of $34.32 million and approximately $18.19 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00102511 BTC.

About Hegic

HEGIC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official website is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

