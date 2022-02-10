Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Up to $30.50

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $31.50. Honda Motor shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 9,308 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 393.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 445.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.