Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Shares Gap Up to $30.50

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $31.50. Honda Motor shares last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 9,308 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74.
About Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
