Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Honeywell International in a report released on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.40.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.62 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $188.03 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

