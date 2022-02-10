Idena (IDNA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $144,838.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $144,838.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idena has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.0934 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Idena Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 80,210,095 coins and its circulating supply is 56,708,354 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

