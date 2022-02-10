Idle (IDLE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $123,374.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Idle has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and $123,374.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00003534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.02 or 0.07151208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,809.70 or 0.99115700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,773,473 coins. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

