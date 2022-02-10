Ignition (IC) Market Capitalization Hits $190,179.62

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Ignition has a total market capitalization of $190,179.62 and $17.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,438.72 or 0.99864843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00066697 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00022323 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00023773 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.24 or 0.00405173 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,520,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507,654 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ignition is www.ignitioncoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.