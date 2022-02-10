II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Raised to $88.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.86% from the company’s current price.

IIVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.86.

Shares of IIVI traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.92. 12,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,854. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total transaction of $34,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,870 shares of company stock worth $1,485,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 107.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 86,136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in II-VI by 454.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 67,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth approximately $4,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

