Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Down to $89.75

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $89.75, but opened at $79.87. Impinj shares last traded at $74.19, with a volume of 4,068 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 2.33.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.63. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock worth $79,130,883. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

