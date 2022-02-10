Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $21.52

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for about $21.52 or 0.00049324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.39 billion and approximately $335.03 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00047261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,076.25 or 0.07052463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,464.53 or 0.99644533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00052986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,876,335 coins and its circulating supply is 204,047,144 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

