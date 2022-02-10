iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) is MD Financial Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,883 shares during the period. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF makes up 3.9% of MD Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 5.16% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $158,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000.

IGF traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $48.42. 7,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,211. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $48.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

