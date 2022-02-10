Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,069 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,948 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.8% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on FB. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,473 shares of company stock worth $8,361,245 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $232.20. The company had a trading volume of 597,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,927,418. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.57. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $216.15 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $645.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.