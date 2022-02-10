Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000.

VGT traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $427.99. 2,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,087. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $429.08.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

