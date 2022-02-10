Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,668 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Bienville Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,214,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,256,000 after purchasing an additional 382,398 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,708,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 15,166.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 438,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,857,000 after purchasing an additional 436,035 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $95.04. 647,338 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $94.08. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97.

