Jacobi Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,370 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $66.78. The stock had a trading volume of 131,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,473,532. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. The company has a market cap of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.