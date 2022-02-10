Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 34 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN traded down $45.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3,178.35. The company had a trading volume of 41,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,375. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,243.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,351.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total transaction of $113,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total value of $3,374,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.