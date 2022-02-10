JOE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $37.00 Million (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003190 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $228.99 million and approximately $37.00 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00047168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.60 or 0.07021485 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,209.88 or 1.00542493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00049347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00053048 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006530 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 167,008,247 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

