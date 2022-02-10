KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Up to $21.12

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.12, but opened at $22.38. KE shares last traded at $22.02, with a volume of 157,324 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEKE shares. HSBC raised KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of -1.43.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. KE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in KE by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $164,002,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in KE by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 185,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 125,469 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KE by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd increased its stake in KE by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. SCEP Management Ltd now owns 3,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,333 shares in the last quarter.

KE Company Profile (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

