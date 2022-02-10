KeyFi (KEYFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $82,349.00

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $82,349.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00047304 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,060.31 or 0.07071813 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,429.04 or 1.00356434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00049496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00053248 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006487 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

