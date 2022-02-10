Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.75 to C$26.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of KMMPF stock remained flat at $$17.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $18.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

