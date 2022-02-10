Kommunitas Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.20 Million (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kommunitas has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Kommunitas coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.02 or 0.07151208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,809.70 or 0.99115700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Kommunitas’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

