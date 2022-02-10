LINKA (LINKA) Trading Down 18% Over Last Week

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One LINKA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LINKA has traded down 18% against the dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $1.90 million and $11,749.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00040226 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00102511 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

