Lisk (LSK) Trading Up 15.1% This Week

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00004286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $241.01 million and $6.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00024755 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001265 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001388 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

