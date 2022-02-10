Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Viking Global Investors LP owned 2.66% of Lithia Motors worth $254,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 528.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 14,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 383.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.71.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total transaction of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $312.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.16%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

