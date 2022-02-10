Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Bought by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,676 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up 2.1% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 3.14% of Littelfuse worth $211,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 135,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 273,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,666,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFUS traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $263.11. 1,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.60.

In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 7,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.28, for a total transaction of $2,466,636.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total value of $213,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,511,681. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

