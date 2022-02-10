LOCGame Tops 24 Hour Volume of $455,566.00 (LOCG)

LOCGame (CURRENCY:LOCG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, LOCGame has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. One LOCGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. LOCGame has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $455,566.00 worth of LOCGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00048286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.02 or 0.07151208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,809.70 or 0.99115700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00050074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006149 BTC.

About LOCGame

LOCGame’s total supply is 148,053,144 coins and its circulating supply is 50,209,206 coins. LOCGame’s official Twitter account is @LOCgameio . The Reddit community for LOCGame is https://reddit.com/r/LOCGame

Buying and Selling LOCGame

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LOCGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LOCGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

