Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Financial Contrast

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protagenic Therapeutics has a beta of -0.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Logiq and Protagenic Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Protagenic Therapeutics N/A -92.17% -67.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Logiq and Protagenic Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Protagenic Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Protagenic Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.83%. Given Protagenic Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Protagenic Therapeutics is more favorable than Logiq.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Logiq and Protagenic Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 0.54 -$6.54 million N/A N/A Protagenic Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.55 million ($0.32) -3.59

Protagenic Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logiq.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Protagenic Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Protagenic Therapeutics beats Logiq on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. It offers the PT00114 peptide-based formulations. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen, David A. Lovejoy, and Hartoun Hartounian on February 3, 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

