Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $4.99

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $5.26. Lufax shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 183,893 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on LU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 216.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 485,908 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lufax by 93.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,909,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,756 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Lufax in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Lufax in the second quarter valued at about $28,015,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lufax by 54.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,337 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

