Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.75

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.77, with a volume of 319084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

Several research firms recently commented on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

