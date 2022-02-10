Mairs & Power Inc. Acquires 220,247 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,760,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,247 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for about 2.0% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.88% of Hormel Foods worth $195,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 40.5% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRL traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $47.67. 8,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,057. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

