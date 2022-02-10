Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 161,186 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,186 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Jamf were worth $58,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Jamf by 326,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Jamf by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

JAMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jamf from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $4,631,794.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Samuel Gfall Johnson sold 18,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $685,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 369,260 shares of company stock valued at $13,280,558 over the last ninety days.

Shares of Jamf stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 380,034 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

