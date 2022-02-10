Mairs & Power Inc. Buys 270,256 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,591,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,256 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Charles Schwab worth $115,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Amundi purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $421,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $472,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 593,725 shares of company stock worth $51,817,142. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

SCHW stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,280,212. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $172.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $96.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.89.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

