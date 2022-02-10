Mairs & Power Inc. Cuts Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mairs & Power Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,223 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.12% of Pentair worth $14,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 2,106.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,078. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.36.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

