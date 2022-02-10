Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mairs & Power Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,681,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.7% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $170,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,201,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,359,000 after acquiring an additional 477,381 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 68,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.01. 542,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,896,672. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $246.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

