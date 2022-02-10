Mairs & Power Inc. Has $124.03 Million Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,680 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 9.05% of Tennant worth $124,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tennant by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Tennant by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 396,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,311,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 300,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,982,000 after purchasing an additional 115,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.73. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,432. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tennant has a 52-week low of $70.14 and a 52-week high of $87.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.