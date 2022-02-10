Mairs & Power Inc. Has $14.04 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 27,395 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $14,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,851 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,716. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,967. The company has a market cap of $162.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.11 and a 200-day moving average of $189.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

