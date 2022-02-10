Mairs & Power Inc. Has $15.41 Million Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,442 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 74.7% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total transaction of $11,340,005.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 10,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.28, for a total value of $1,881,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,870 shares of company stock worth $20,885,413. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $144.44 and a one year high of $174.26. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.96.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.