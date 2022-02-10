Mairs & Power Inc. Has $156.15 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.6% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sherwin-Williams worth $156,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after purchasing an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,060,581,000 after buying an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,019,459,000 after purchasing an additional 139,427 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares during the period. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

NYSE SHW traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $285.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $354.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.43 and a 200-day moving average of $310.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.