Mairs & Power Inc. Has $20.25 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mairs & Power Inc. trimmed its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.68% of Badger Meter worth $20,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $2,316,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,595,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Badger Meter by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,725. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.55 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

