Mairs & Power Inc. Has $290.82 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,156,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Graco accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of Graco worth $290,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair raised Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE GGG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.69. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.89. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

