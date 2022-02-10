Mairs & Power Inc. Has $36.49 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mairs & Power Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.24% of Elanco Animal Health worth $36,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.86. 35,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,314,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.