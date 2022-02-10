Mairs & Power Inc. Has $43.49 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.31% of Alliant Energy worth $43,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNT traded down $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,353. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.59%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

