Mairs & Power Inc. Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $138,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 29.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 398,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,898,000 after buying an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.30.

NYSE HD traded down $2.47 on Thursday, hitting $361.90. 58,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,625,854. The company has a market cap of $377.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.43 and a 200-day moving average of $362.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

