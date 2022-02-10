Mairs & Power Inc. Increases Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,536 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Polaris worth $31,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Polaris in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

PII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Polaris from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Polaris from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.93.

Polaris stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.80. 4,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,359. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.02%.

In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

