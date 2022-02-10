Mairs & Power Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mairs & Power Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,432 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,963 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned about 0.24% of Glacier Bancorp worth $14,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,971,000 after buying an additional 829,416 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after buying an additional 168,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after buying an additional 725,943 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,842,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,543,000 after buying an additional 122,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after buying an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,011. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.93. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 34.48%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.99%.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

